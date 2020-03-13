Ghana, Gabon and Kenya confirm first cases of coronavirus despite travel restrictions

GHANA, Gabon and Kenya have all confirmed they have recorded first cases of coronavirus despite imposing travel restrictions within the week.

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Ghana’s Health Minister said two people who had arrived from Norway and Turkey tested positive for the virus.

In Gabon, Edgard Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou, a government spokesman said the patient was a Gabonese man who had arrived from France.

While in Kenya, Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary on Friday said the country’s first case was a 27-year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.

The Ghanaian authorities have said the two patients are being kept in isolation and are in a stable condition while they commence investigation to trace everyone who was in contact with them.

Gabon’s spokesman said the patient who had tested positive was feeling better – having displayed symptoms of cough, sore throat and breathing problems earlier.

He said the patient was in an isolation facility and the government was tracing those who had come into close contact with him.

The Kenya government in a statement made by the Health Minister on Friday argued the citizens to remain calm and not to panic as schools will remain open.

However, the country has suspended all public gatherings after the confirmed first case of the novel virus.

On Wednesday, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the release of $100m (£80m) to enhance coronavirus preparedness and response nationwide.

Before these confirmation, COVI-19 was already discovered in eleven African countries.

Egypt and Algeria with 59 and 20 confirmed cases top the list, followed by South Africa that has recorded seven cases.

Meanwhile, according to reports from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Nigeria might soon be discharging it’s first patient—an Italian—who had imported the virus in February.