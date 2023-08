THE RFI is hosting the 10th issue of the “Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon Scholarship” for aspiring radio journalists.

It was established in honour of the two reporters who were assassinated in northern Mali on November 2, 2013.

French-speaking radio journalists and technicians in Africa can apply.

This scholarship provides training for 10 young radio journalists and 10 young reporting technicians each year.

The deadline is August 25, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here