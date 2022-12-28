34.1 C
Global Investigative Journalism Network seeks ideas for conference sessions

Blessing Otoibhi
Send Us Your Session Ideas for GIJC23!
THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is seeking session ideas for the 2023 Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC23).

The conference will be held from September 19, 2023, to September 22, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Interested speakers should suggest compelling panels, workshops and other presentations. Suggested sessions should be skills-based and focused on the tools, techniques, and how-to of investigative and data journalism.

The organiser says the three main types of sessions will entail the panels which are usually with three speakers and a moderator, workshops which are smaller sessions usually taught by one or two trainers, and networking sessions which are informal meet-ups based on language, region, or topic.

Session ideas must be submitted in English.

Journalists can submit session ideas for an investigative journalism conference.

The working language of the conference is English, so the proposed speakers should speak and understand English.

The deadline for the submission of ideas is January 10, 2023. Interested speakers should send ideas here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

