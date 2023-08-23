Call for fellowship applications for AIJC2023

THE African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) has announced a limited fellowship opportunity for its three-day event scheduled from November 20 to 22nd in Johannesburg.



The conference is intended for a broad audience, with sessions being given in both English and French.

The Fellowship will cover flights to Johannesburg, airport transfers, accommodation in single rooms, transport to and from the conference, meals and conference fees.

Journalists aspiring for the fellowship should have a proven track record in investigative journalism and a minimum of three years in the field.

Participants will be required to create material from their conference experiences.

Aspiring candidates should apply on or before August 31, 2023. Interested fellows can apply here



