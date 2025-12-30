Gombe, NUJ mourn seven journalists killed in fatal road crash

THE Gombe State Government and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have expressed deep shock and grief over the death of seven journalists who lost their lives in a tragic road accident along the Biliri–Kumo Road in Gombe State.

The journalists were returning from the wedding ceremony of a colleague in Kaltungo when the fatal crash occurred on Monday, December 30.

Those who died in the accident, according to reports, are: Zarah Umar, Manager of News at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Gombe, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor in the Office of the First Lady; Manu Kwami, Manager, Administration, NTA; Isa Lawan; Musa Tabra, a retired Manager of News; Aminu Adamu, a senior driver; Adams Danladi of StarTimes; and Judith Kutus, an Information Officer with the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the deaths as a devastating loss to the state, the media profession, and public service.

“This loss is not only to the families of the deceased but also to the media community and the public service in our state,” the governor said in a statement, adding that the tragedy had plunged Gombe into mourning.

Yahaya further described the deceased as dedicated professionals whose work played a key role in informing the public and supporting governance in the state.

The governor extended condolences to the families of the victims, the NUJ, the management of the Nigerian Television Authority, and the wider media community within and outside Gombe State.

He also assured those injured in the crash of the state government’s support and prayed for their recovery.

“This is a dark moment for Gombe State. We mourn together and pray that God grants eternal rest to the departed and comfort to the families they have left behind,” Yahaya said.

Similarly, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said it received the news with “profound shock and deep sorrow,” describing the incident as a huge blow to journalism in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its National President, Alhassan Yahya, the union said the deceased were committed professionals who served the public with courage, integrity, and professionalism.

“The untimely passing of these dedicated media professionals is a devastating blow to the journalism community, not only in Gombe State but across Nigeria. They were committed practitioners who served the public with courage, integrity, and professionalism, and their loss has left an irreplaceable void in our noble profession,” the statement read.

The NUJ also called for improved road safety measures, noting that journalists are frequently exposed to road risks in the course of their duties.

“The tragic incident again underscores the urgent need for improved road safety measures and responsible driving to prevent avoidable loss of lives, especially for professionals who are often on the road in the line of duty, he added.

In the same vein, the NUJ FCT Council in a statement signed by its chairman, Grace Ike, said the death of the seven journalists was a great loss to the media community and Nigeria at large.

The union extended its “most sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the NUJ Gombe State Council, and the entire NUJ family.”

The statement reiterated that the deaths “leaves an irreplaceable void in our ranks, but their legacy of fearless reporting and unwavering service to humanity will endure forever. May the gentle souls of our departed colleagues find eternal peace in the bosom of the Almighty God.

“The NUJ FCT Council stands in solidarity with you during this period of unimaginable grief. We pray for God’s comfort and strength upon the families, colleagues, and all affected by this tragedy.”