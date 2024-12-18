Governor vows pardon for teenager sentenced to death for stealing fowl after 14yrs in jail

OSUN State Governor Ademola Adeleke has intervened in the case of a teenager from the state, Segun Olowookere, who was convicted and sentenced to death for stealing a fowl.

The ICIR reports that Olowookere was sentenced in 2010 and has spent 14 years in prison. He was 17 years old when he was sentenced to death for stealing a fowl and eggs from a poultry farm in Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government of the state.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, December 17, Adeleke said he had ordered the state commissioner of justice to look into the matter.

“I have received the report of a case of a young man reportedly sentenced to death by hanging in Osun State for stealing a fowl. Consequently, I have directed the attorney general and commissioner for justice, Osun State, to commence a full investigation into the matter and initiate processes to grant the prerogative of mercy to the young man.

“Osun is a land of justice and equity and must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives. I assure members of the public that this matter is receiving my direct attention with every sense of urgency also attached to our response to the matter,” he tweeted.

Earlier in a statement, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the governor directed the state’s attorney general to investigate the case and ensure the man is pardoned before this year ends.

The boy’s parents have been pleading with Governor Adeleke to grant their son amnesty, arguing that the punishment is too harsh.

They have also been appealing to the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, to intervene in the matter.

The parents were said to be devastated, as Segun is their only son.

As of the time of filing this report, there are no full details on the name of the judge who sentenced the boy to death.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X have reacted to the matter.

An X user, A Ajakaiye questioned the way cases between ordinary citizens and politicians are handled.

“Man sentenced to death for stealing a fowl. ■Politician/government official granted bail and discharged for stealing billions of Nigeria. We hail thee,” he posted.

Another X user, Abiodun A. Adeleke posted, “What’s happening in this country? Death by hanging for someone who stole fowl that’s worth less than N15,000 but the person that allegedly diverted funds and built over 700 duplexes didn’t even get their name mentioned! Not to talk of any sentence at all. There’s fire on the mountain.”

In his tweet, X user BroDan Oyiri asked for details of the judge that passed the judgement.

“Please, can somebody find out and produce the name and the face of the particular judge? I still can’t believe this is true,” he posted.