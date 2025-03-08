Grid collapse continues as minister condemns Ikeja DisCo’s invasion

MOST Nigerian cities have been in darkness from Friday, March 7, as the National electricity grid abruptly lost over 200 megawatts, resulting in the second electricity grid supply disruption for 2025.

Already, most cities are without power supply currently with various feeders unable to transmit electricity supply maximally despite the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) claim that electricity generation in Nigeria peaked at 5,801 megawatts of electricity.

The grid collapse occurred the same day the federal government condemned Thursday’s attack by the men of Armed Forces on the headquarters and facilities of the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) a development that left several persons injured and equipment vandalised.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, condemned the attack, occasioned by alleged failure of electricity supply and indebtedness to the company.

Adelabu condemned the attack in a statement on Friday, March 7, by his special adviser on strategic communications and media relations, Bolaji Tunji.

He said an attack on power infrastructure was an attack on the progress and well-being of the people.

The ICIR reported that, on Thursday, March 6, armed men in military uniform raided the headquarters of Ikeja Electric, destroyed properties, and assaulted the company’s workers.

The attack was in connection with the debt the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, allegedly owed to Ikeja Electric for the supply of electricity.

According to Ikeja Electric’s head of corporate communications, Kingsley Okotie, the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base currently owes the company over N4 billion and has been reluctant to pay the debt.

He said every dialogue and arrangement made to have them pay the debt has proven abortive as the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base would rather choose to use threats to compel the company, not the disconnection of their electricity supply.

The armed men also destroyed the Ikeja Electric Oshodi business unit and other locations around Oshodi, he noted.

Condemning the attack by personnel of the Nigeria Airforce (NAF) which left several injured and facilities and equipment vandalised, the minister said the attack calls for concern.

He pointed out that the current democratic practice has appropriate channels for conflict resolutions rather than resorting to self-help.

“The attack on the facilities of Ikeja Electric, one of our nation’s critical power distribution companies, by the Nigerian Airforce is unfortunate and a matter of grave concern to our nation while standing condemned.

“This unfortunate incident has also raised serious questions about the need for restraint, dialogue, and the use of appropriate democratic channels in resolving conflicts,” Adelabu expressed.

He notes that the power sector is the lifeblood of the nation’s economy and a cornerstone of national development.

He explained that the facilities of Ikeja Electric, which serve millions of Nigerians, were designed to ensure the efficient distribution of electricity to homes, hospitals, schools, and industries including military installations.

“This incident has set back our efforts to achieve stable and uninterrupted power supply, and it is a blow to the collective aspirations of our nation,” Adelabu stated.

The minister maintained that no grievance, no matter how legitimate, justifies the destruction of public infrastructure.

He said such actions are counterproductive and only serve to exacerbate the challenges we face as a nation.

“We must always remember that violence and destruction are not the answer to our problems. Instead, we must embrace dialogue, understanding, and the rule of law as the only viable means of resolving conflicts.

“I call on all parties involved to exercise restraint and to seek peaceful and democratic means of addressing all issues that may have led to this unfortunate incident. Our democracy provides us with the tools and institutions necessary to resolve disputes without resorting to violence. We have the judiciary, the legislature, and various regulatory bodies that are empowered to mediate and adjudicate conflicts. We must utilise these channels to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents do not recur.”

He urged the Nigerian Airforce to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and to ensure that its operations are conducted with utmost regard for the welfare of civilians and public infrastructure.

“The military is a vital institution in our nation, and its role in maintaining peace and security cannot be overstated. However, it is equally important that all actions taken by our armed forces are proportionate, targeted, and in line with the principles of democracy and the rule of law,” Adelabu said.

He commended the staff and management of Ikeja Electric for their resilience in the face of provocation.

“Your comportment in the face of this adversity are a testament to your dedication to serving the Nigerian people. The Federal Ministry of Power stands ready to support you in any way possible to ensure that normalcy is restored as quickly as possible,” the minister said.

He also enjoined stakeholders in the power sector to work together in harmony and called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to peace, unity, and progress.

“We must prioritise collaboration over conflict, dialogue over discord, and unity over division. The challenges we face in the power sector are significant, but they are not insurmountable. With a shared commitment to the common good, we can overcome these challenges and build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“Let us reject violence and destruction in all its forms and embrace the values of democracy, dialogue, and mutual respect. Together, we can build a nation where conflicts are resolved through appropriate channels, and where the aspirations of all citizens are realized,” Adelabu added.