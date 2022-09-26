Blackout as national grid collapses again

NIGERIA has been plunged into darkness following a fresh collapse, today, of the national electricity grid.

According to a notice by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), the system failure occurred shortly before 11am.

“Please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the National Grid. The system collapsed at about 10:55am today, 26th September 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced.

“We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply,” the statement read.

Similarly, Lagos distribution companies, Eko Distribution Company (EKO Disco) and Ikeja Electric, also confirmed the lack of power in their transmission systems.

A notice by Eko Disco on Twitter today said that all injection substations were out of supply.

It read, “Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National Grid at precisely 10:52am. Presently all our injection substations are out of supply.

- Advertisement -

“We are working with our Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) partners to restore supply as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.#powerupdate #EkoElectricity #EmpoweringQualityOfLives — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) September 26, 2022

Also, Ikeja Electric made its notice via its official Twitter account, noting that the collapse affected transmission on its network.

It read, “Dear Esteemed Customer, this is to inform you that the outage you are currently experiencing is due to the system collapse of the national grid, which occurred earlier today at 10:50hrs. This has affected the transmission stations within our network and resulted in the loss of power supply to our customers. Kindly bear with us as we await the restoration of the grid.”

…of power supply to our customers Kindly bear with us as we await the restoration of the grid. Thank you for your understanding.#IEServe#CustomerFirst — Ikeja Electric (@IkejaElectric) September 26, 2022

The electricity grid has collapsed eight times in the past year.

- Advertisement -

Energy industry analysts attribute the delay in unbundling the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) by the Federal government as largely responsible for the frequent collapse of the national electricity grid.

It is believed the unbundling would create different roles for market operators and system operators to enhance proper monitoring of the grid and sanction defaulters within the power value chain.

During a NEXIER power dialogue held in March 2022, the Lagos State Commissioner for Natural Resources, Olalere Odusote, said decentralisation of the grid would open up the sector to more investors.

“Decentralisation of the grid is not isolation of the grid. it is opening up of the grid for more investor-friendly environment,” Odusote said.

Poor collaboration among key players in the value-chain has also been identified as a reason for the frequent collapse of the grid.

Author profile Ijeoma OPARA Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org