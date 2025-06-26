Group announces travel fellowships for Climate Change Conference

THE Climate Change Media Partnership (CCMP), led by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, is pleased to announce the COP30 CCMP Reporting Fellowship Programme for journalists from low and middle-income countries interested in covering the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30).

Hosted this year by Brazil, the conference is scheduled to take place in the city of Belém from November 10-21, 2025, with the World Leaders’ Summit on November 6-7.

Applicants must have a good command of English to participate in the fellowship activities and provide a letter of support from an editor, producer or supervisor who can confirm that their news reports will be published or broadcast in an established media outlet.

Journalists from Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and developing Asia are invited to apply for this programme.

The CCMP will cover non-refundable economy-class airfare, accommodation, meals, travel medical insurance and ground transportation costs related to fellowship participation.

Organisers will also facilitate the press accreditation process and provide logistical support relating to the trip. Please note that the process of obtaining any necessary visas is the fellow’s responsibility, though the CCMP will reimburse visa costs.

The fellowship programme will support at least four virtual fellows from the Pacific Islands. Virtual fellows will be supported by a media trainer who will participate in a number of online activities.

The deadline for the submission of the application is July 15, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.