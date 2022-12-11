Group calls for immediate release of detained Taraba journalist

THE Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative (ALBNI) has called for the immediate release of Ayodele Samuel reportedly detained over a publication about Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku.

Samuel, who is the publisher of Truth and Facts newspaper and chief executive officer of Rock FM 92.3, Jalingo, was reportedly arrested by the state government’s agents over a report that Ishaku had plans to sell the state liaison office.

Following the development, a human rights activist, Bako Benjamin, alleged in a statement that the state government was planning to collude with some lawmakers to enact a law that would indict the journalist.

Reacting to the arrest, ALBNI said Samuel was being incarcerated “under circumstances that are not too clear to us and others in the media industry and human rights community.”

The body said in its statement, issued by its Executive Director, Remi Adebayo, “We appeal to the Governor to explore civil and regulatory channels provided for addressing any infractions, as he might have found.

“The likes of Oloye Samuel, who after his mandatory national service, has chosen Taraba as a home, will further be encouraged in an atmosphere where his rights and privileges are not infringed upon or being made to feel unwanted among the people he has chosen to be his own.

“We, therefore, join our voices with those of media practitioners across the country and the human rights community, as well as those of the family of Mr Ayodele Samuel, in calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the journalist from detention.”