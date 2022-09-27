22.8 C
Abuja

Group set to rank MDAs on compliance with FOI Act

Media News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture from the FOI ranking event held in 2021
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

IN commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) 2022, the National Freedom of Information Ranking Cohort is set to unveil its annual Freedom of Information Compliance and Transparency Rankings at the Federal Level.

The cohort comprises the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Right to Know (R2K), Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), Basic Rights Watch (BRW), Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and BudgIT. 

The annual event, which would take place on Wednesday, September 28 at the Umaru Yaradua Centre, Abuja, would feature the unveiling of rankings of  250 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in Abuja on their level of compliance with the Freedom of Information Act 2011. 

According to the organisers, this year’s edition is themed, ‘Artificial Intelligence, E-governance and Access to Information.’

The ranking methodology assesses public institutions based on the following compliance with their proactive disclosure obligations under the Act, their level of responsiveness to requests for information in terms of timeliness, the level of disclosure in terms of the completeness of the information provided to requesters (whether they conducted FOI training for their staff as mandatorily required by the Act, and whether they had designated their FOI Desk Officers as required by the Act), and their level of compliance with their FOI annual reporting obligation for the year under review.

The event will also feature a panel discussion by the Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, D. I. Arabi; Director, E-government Master Plan, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Olufemi Olufeko; Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Faith Nwadishi; and Manager, Corporate Strategy, Galaxy Backbone, Henry Okelue.

It will be moderated by the Nigeria Country Director, ONE, Stanley Achonu.

- Advertisement -

The rankings are intended to improve access to information (ATI) in Nigeria, as well as encourage all public institutions to comply with the various legal frameworks by improving their disclosure practices in order to increase citizen participation in governance.

 

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

Cholera has killed 149 in Nigeria since January – NCDC

CHOLERA has killed 149 people in Nigeria since January this year, as shown by...
Environment

Group set to hold public dialogue on access to water, sanitation

THE Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) has disclosed plans to hold...
Conflict and Security

Obi backs Akeredolu’s call to arm Amotekun with sophisticated weapons

THE Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has supported the call by the Ondo State...
Business and Economy

Again, CBN raises interest rates to 15.5%

THE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once...
Crime

NDLEA sets ablaze N194.7bn worth of cocaine seized in Lagos

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has set ablaze 1.8 tons (1,855 kilogrammes)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCholera has killed 149 in Nigeria since January – NCDC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.