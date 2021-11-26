32 C
Gunmen attack community in Plateau

Ijeoma OPARA
GUNMEN have carried out fresh attacks in Tegbe community, Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, in the early hours of Friday, leaving many residents dead and houses burnt down in their wake.

President of the Irigwe Development Association Robert Dodo confirmed this in an interview with The ICIR.

According to Dodo, the number of casualties from the attack could not yet be ascertained, as the search for corpses was still ongoing.

“Yes, it is true. I’m still there now, we’re still searching for bodies, I’ll call you later,” he said.

The ICIR also contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command Ubah Gabriel Ogaba to know if the culprits had been apprehended, but he did not respond to calls or messages at the time of filing this report.

Like many other areas in Plateau State, Bassa LGA has come under constant attacks from bandits and terrorists.

Barely a month ago, gunmen had asked troops of the Nigerian Army to withdraw from some villages in Bassa.

They had written letters to residents of some of the villages in the area, asking them to inform the soldiers placed on guard to vacate their positions as they had plans to attack the communities.

The gunmen had threatened to attack the soldiers first if they failed to grant them free access into the villages.

 

