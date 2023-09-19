Gunmen attack security operatives in Imo, many feared killed

Reading time: 1 mins
Crime
Imo State logo
Imo State logo
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

GUNMEN have reportedly killed some security personnel, including soldiers, police officers, and members of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo state.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday, September 19, in the Umualumaku neighbourhood of the state’s Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

Reports say two security trucks carrying the joint security taskforce team were attacked and set on fire by their assailants. The affected officials were all burned alive inside their official vehicles.

According to Punch Newspaper, a security agent who wished to remain unnamed said reinforcement teams had been dispatched to the crime scene to apprehend the suspects and recover the bodies of the deceased.

He said that the community had been thrown into confusion, and the issue has raised concern in the area.

In a chat with The ICIR on the matter, the police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, who said he was on the spot assessment of the scene, confirmed the development but promised to get back to the reporter on the matter.

The state’s security situation has recently been an issue of concern. In August, gunmen in Owerri, the state capital, assassinated a retired police officer, Sampson Owobo, and his wife.

The thugs shot the man and his wife to death when they tried to take their money bag from them.

The gunmen, who were about three in number, shot the retired officer in the forehead when they could not take the bag.

The assailants also shot the wife close to her chest.

Bankole Abe
Bankole ABE
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.