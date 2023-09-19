Gunmen attack security operatives in Imo, many feared killed

GUNMEN have reportedly killed some security personnel, including soldiers, police officers, and members of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo state.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday, September 19, in the Umualumaku neighbourhood of the state’s Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

Reports say two security trucks carrying the joint security taskforce team were attacked and set on fire by their assailants. The affected officials were all burned alive inside their official vehicles.

According to Punch Newspaper, a security agent who wished to remain unnamed said reinforcement teams had been dispatched to the crime scene to apprehend the suspects and recover the bodies of the deceased.

He said that the community had been thrown into confusion, and the issue has raised concern in the area.

In a chat with The ICIR on the matter, the police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, who said he was on the spot assessment of the scene, confirmed the development but promised to get back to the reporter on the matter.

The state’s security situation has recently been an issue of concern. In August, gunmen in Owerri, the state capital, assassinated a retired police officer, Sampson Owobo, and his wife.

The thugs shot the man and his wife to death when they tried to take their money bag from them.

The gunmen, who were about three in number, shot the retired officer in the forehead when they could not take the bag.

The assailants also shot the wife close to her chest.