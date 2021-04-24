Gunmen attack Uzodinma’s residence, kill security operatives

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SOME unknown gunmen, on Saturday morning, attacked and razed the residence of Governor of Imo state Hope Uzodinma in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area.

The gunmen also killed two operatives securing the residence before burning down properties.

According to a video seen by The ICIR, a man was seen lying unconscious at the gate of the residence while parts of the building were on flame.

A bus parked inside the residence was also set on fire while men tried to put out the burning fire.

The Imo State Commissioner for Information Declan Emelumba confirmed the incident, saying that a full-blown attack was repelled by security operatives.

Explaining the occurrence, Emelumba said at about 9 am, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres stormed the governor’s residence in an attempt to burn it down.

“In the crossfire that ensued a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored,” Emelumba said.

The attack is coming fewer than 24 hours after Uzodinma said politicians were sponsoring banditry in Nigeria to bring down the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor also challenged security operatives to make the names of the politicians available to the media.

Recently, Imo State has been under continuous violent attacks. On April 5, some gunmen invaded the headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Imo State and Nigerian Correctional Service, freeing inmates and destroying public properties.

Uzodinma had said about 50 of the persons involved in the attacks on the security facilities had been arrested.