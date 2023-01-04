Buhari okays deployment of technology to combat insecurity in South-East

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advanced technology to combat insecurity in the South East.

Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma disclosed this in an interview with journalists after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said he came to see the President to appeal to him to approve the deployment of technology in the campaign against rising insecurity in the South-East.

According to the governor, the technology, which is to be deployed immediately, consists of surveillance equipment and other gadgets that will help to vontrol crime and insecurity, with minimal collateral damage.

“I also appealed to him for further support; to support us with some technological deployments. We have planned to be able to do advanced kind of security control in the South-East. And he has also given his approval to that,” Uzodimma said.

“And any moment from now, we will be getting some surveillance equipment and some modern technologies that will help us manage security so that we can fight crime with little or no collateral damage to the environment.”

Uzodimma further said his administration cannot be blamed for insecurity in Imo State, stressing that the entire country was facing security challenges.

He, however, said his administration has fared well in fighting and managing insecurity in the state.