Gunmen behead Imo LGA sole administrator

GUNMEN have beheaded the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu.

The council boss was butchered on Sunday, January 22, after his abductors allegedly received N6 million as ransom for his release.

The slain sole administrator was kidnapped on Friday, January 20, alongside two others.

The gunmen had burnt down his country home at Imoko community in the Arondizuogu area of the LGA before abducting him.

A video of his beheading surfaced on Sunday. In the video, the gunmen insisted that there would be no election in the country.

A source from the LGA, who did not want to be named, told Punch that the killers of the sole administrator published videos of the beheading with the phone of their victim on his WhatsApp status.

“The videos were horrible. He was tied and half-naked before he was beheaded. That was a painful way to die. They butchered him after collecting N6 million ransom,” the source said.

The gunmen, who called themselves separatists, reportedly tied his hands backwards with a rope before slaughtering him.

When contacted, Imo Police spokesman Henry Okoye, said he is working on a statement on the matter.