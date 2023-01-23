35.4 C
Abuja

Gunmen behead Imo LGA sole administrator

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Imo State logo
Imo State logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

GUNMEN have beheaded the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu.

The council boss was butchered on Sunday, January 22, after his abductors allegedly received N6 million as ransom for his release.

The slain sole administrator was kidnapped on Friday, January 20, alongside two others.

The gunmen had burnt down his country home at Imoko community in the Arondizuogu area of the LGA before abducting him.

A video of his beheading surfaced on Sunday. In the video, the gunmen insisted that there would be no election in the country.

A source from the LGA, who did not want to be named, told Punch that the killers of the sole administrator published videos of the beheading with the phone of their victim on his WhatsApp status.

“The videos were horrible. He was tied and half-naked before he was beheaded. That was a painful way to die. They butchered him after collecting N6 million ransom,” the source said.

- Advertisement -

The gunmen, who called themselves separatists, reportedly tied his hands backwards with a rope before slaughtering him.

When contacted, Imo Police spokesman Henry Okoye, said he is working on a statement on the matter.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

ICRC, stakeholders to meet over 25000 missing Nigerians

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will meet with relevant stakeholders over...
Conflict and Security

Vigilantes apprehend Abuja-Kaduna train attack suspect

A SUSPECT linked to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Bello Yellow, has been arrested by...
Business and Economy

Passengers stranded as workers down tools at Lagos airport

DOZENS of intending travellers were left stranded on Monday after staff of the Nigerian...
Media Opportunities

Geneva Health Files offers 2023 fellowship

AN inter-disciplinary journalistic initiative that reports on power and politics, Geneva Health Files, is...
Elections

There’s a proposed system to stop vote buying, can it work?

IN the last Ekiti state governorship election, the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
ICRC, stakeholders to meet over 25000 missing Nigerians

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.