Gunmen kill 10 in fresh Plateau attack

GUNMEN have killed ten people in a fresh attack on the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau state.

The attack, which occurred in the Kulben community of the state on Sunday, September 10, left many other residents of the city injured.

A resident who confirmed the incident to The PUNCH said several houses were destroyed during the attack.

“Armed Fulani militia group attacked our community in Kulben village within Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. The gunmen came to the village at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, and killed 10 of our people. They also injured many others and destroyed our properties, including houses.

“Currently, our people are mourning the gruesome killing of their kinsmen, and arrangement is ongoing to conduct mass burial for the victims,” the resident Moses Fwan said.

The ICIR contacted the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Alfred Alabo to confirm the incident.

Alabo said he was at a meeting at the time of the call and did not confirm the incident.

While Plateau state was always confronted with terrorism during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the state’s former Governor Simon Lalong, Mangu has witnessed a rising spate of banditry and terrorism since the inauguration of the incumbent President Bola Tinubu in May.

Over 200 deaths in four months

On June 9, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang said at least 150 people were killed in similar attacks in three weeks.

The ICIR traced at least 72 other deaths from terror attacks since June 9 from news reports, including the latest killings. here. Some of the reports are here, here and here.

This brings the number of deaths from terror attacks in Mangu LGA alone to at least 222 in less than four months.

Mutfwang, who spoke a few weeks after his inauguration, described the attacks as deliberate efforts to destroy the state. He also said the arable nature of Plateau’s land and mineral resources were factors fueling the incessant killings.

“Plateau has come into serious contention for some of these reasons. So, we can look at the economic, political, and social factors behind the continuation of these insurgencies. But I can assure you that we are doing our best to tackle these issues,” he said.