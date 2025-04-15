Plateau killings beyond communal clashes, says Jonah Jang

A FORMER governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has stated that the recent crisis that has engulfed the state is beyond an ordinary communal clash. He described the attacks that have claimed over 100 lives in a week as a ploy orchestrated by a known group with a secret agenda.

Jang, who once represented Plateau North in the senate, issued a statement on Tuesday, April 15, saying the killings have caused pain and suffering for the people of the state and calling for immediate action to put an end to the violence.

Jang expressed disapproval over a directive from President Bola Tinubu that the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, should solve the communal part of the crisis, saying the violence shouldn’t be oversimplified as a “communal issue”. He said he believed this misunderstanding stemmed from incorrect information provided to Tinubu.

“The attacks in Plateau State are not merely communal disputes; they are perpetrated by a known group with a specific agenda,” he stated.

He expressed his condolences to the people of Plateau State and called on President Tinubu to call for an expanded meeting with community leaders to fully understand the sincerity and intricacy of the security situation in the North-Central state.

He praised the state governor, Mutfwang, for his continued efforts to address the crisis.

Meanwhile, in response to the attacks on Zikke and Kimakpa communities in the Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang has acted by convening an expanded state security council meeting on Monday, April 14, to address the insecurity in the area.

Mutfwang held the security meeting at the Government House in Jos to discuss the recent attacks in Bassa and Bokkos LGAs, where gunmen invaded communities, killing innocent residents.

The meeting is aimed at finding lasting solution to the crisis and prevent further bloodshed across Plateau State.

This development comes as part of ongoing efforts by Mutfwang’s administration to address the recurring violence, particularly in areas like Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Mangu, and Riyom, which have experienced heightened tensions between herders and farmers.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICIR reported that forty persons were killed in another attack on the Zike community, Kimakpa, in the Kwali district of the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Channels TV, in the early morning of Monday, April 14, gunmen attacked the community and started shooting at residents.

Media reports said vigilantes responded to the attack and repelled the assailants, but not before 36 people were killed, with 4 more dying later.

Plateau State in Nigeria is experiencing recurring violent attacks, with a recent incident following the killing of 52 people in the Bokkos Local Government Area. The ongoing violence has resulted in significant loss of life, destruction of property, and erosion of trust in governance, demanding urgent national attention.