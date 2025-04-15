back to top

Plateau killings beyond communal clashes, says Jonah Jang

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang
Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

A FORMER governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has stated that the recent crisis that has engulfed the state is beyond an ordinary communal clash. He described the attacks that have claimed over 100 lives in a week as a ploy orchestrated by a known group with a secret agenda.

Jang, who once represented Plateau North in the senate, issued a statement on Tuesday, April 15, saying the killings have caused pain and suffering for the people of the state and calling for immediate action to put an end to the violence.

Jang expressed disapproval over a directive from President Bola Tinubu that the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, should solve the communal part of the crisis, saying the violence shouldn’t be oversimplified as acommunal issue”. He said he believed this misunderstanding stemmed from incorrect information provided to Tinubu.

“The attacks in Plateau State are not merely communal disputes; they are perpetrated by a known group with a specific agenda,he stated.

He expressed his condolences to the people of Plateau State and called on President Tinubu to call for an expanded meeting with community leaders to fully understand the sincerity and intricacy of the security situation in the North-Central state.

He praised the state governor, Mutfwang, for his continued efforts to address the crisis.

Meanwhile, in response to the attacks on Zikke and Kimakpa communities in the Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang has acted by convening an expanded state security council meeting on Monday, April 14, to address the insecurity in the area.

Mutfwang held the security meeting at the Government House in Jos to discuss the recent attacks in Bassa and Bokkos LGAs, where gunmen invaded communities, killing innocent residents.

The meeting is aimed at finding lasting solution to the crisis and prevent further bloodshed across Plateau State.

This development comes as part of ongoing efforts by Mutfwang’s administration to address the recurring violence, particularly in areas like Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Mangu, and Riyom, which have experienced heightened tensions between herders and farmers.


     

     

    Read Also:

    2023: Jang urges Atiku to mend fences with Wike
    Alleged N6.2bn fraud:Witness narrates how aide conveyed cash to former governor Jang 
    Attacks by suspected herdsmen claim 14 lives in Plateau
    Court acquits former Plateau governor Jang of N6.3bn corruption charge

    The ICIR reported that forty persons were killed in another attack on the Zike community, Kimakpa, in the Kwali district of the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

    According to Channels TV, in the early morning of Monday, April 14, gunmen attacked the community and started shooting at residents.

    Media reports said vigilantes responded to the attack and repelled the assailants, but not before 36 people were killed, with 4 more dying later.

    Plateau State in Nigeria is experiencing recurring violent attacks, with a recent incident following the killing of 52 people in the Bokkos Local Government Area. The ongoing violence has resulted in significant loss of life, destruction of property, and erosion of trust in governance, demanding urgent national attention.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement