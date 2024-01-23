Plateau conflict: Mutfwang declares 24-hour curfew in Mangu

THE Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has declared a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The curfew, which resulted from the tense security situation in the area, is with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a press statement on Tuesday, January 23, by the governor’s spokesperson, Gyang Bere.

Bere said the governor took the decision after consulting with the appropriate security authorities in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the LGA.

He stated that until further notice, only those performing essential tasks could move within the LGA.

He advised residents of the LGA to adhere to the sit-at-home order.

“He (the governor) lamented that some people are still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.

“He expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured and assured them that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state,” the statement reads in part.

The governor said despite measures to curb terrorists’ activities, certain persons were determined to sow seeds of fear throughout the state.

He condoled with relatives of people who died from insecurity-related causes in the state, assuring them that the government would not back down in its efforts to ensure enduring peace in the state.

He pledged that the curfew would be revisited as soon as the security situation in the LGA improves.

The ICIR reported that protesting women burned down the house of the traditional ruler of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Micheal Adanchi, over protracting insecurity.

According to reports, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5.

The women were reported to have set fire to the house in retaliation to the arrest of some people who were said to be involved in some of the recent killings in the area.

The ICIR reported that about 96 people were killed in an attack by gunmen on several villages in the state on December 24..

Many people were also injured in the attacks, which were carried out in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGAs of the state.

About eight vehicles were burnt in the process.

The state commissioner of Police, Okoro Alawari, disclosed this on Tuesday, December 26, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Alabo.

On Monday, December 25, The ICIR reported how the assailants attacked several communities in the state, killed scores of residents, looted farm produce, and set homes ablaze.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Reacting to the incident, the state commissioner of Police expressed grief over the attacks and directed the deputy commissioner of Police in charge of operations to relocate to Bokkos LGA and also deployed a team of operational forces to the affected areas to prevent further attacks and assess the level of damages in the affected areas.

However, there are indications that casualties in the attacks are higher than the figures provided by the Police.

Several reports suggested that over 100 people were killed, and approximately 23 villages were affected.

Plateau state is one of the states facing ethno-religious conflicts in Nigeria.