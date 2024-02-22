Hardship: CDS warns coup promoters, vows sanctions

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has warned those promoting a coup in Nigeria due to economic hardship to desist.

Musa emphasised the need for patience and the superiority of democracy in this age.

The CDS disclosed this on Thursday, February 22, during an interview with journalists at the Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, following the launching of some construction projects.

“Whoever is making that call (coup) does not love Nigeria. We want to make it very clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are here to protect democracy. We all want democracy, and we do better under democracy. And so we will continue to support democracy. Those who are calling for anything other than democracy are evil people, and I think they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

“Everybody goes through a trying period in life, and it is what you do with them. You can see the government putting efforts to ensure we come out better. And it is when you go through difficulties and come out better you will really appreciate what it is to build a nation. And so we are going through our trying period, but I can assure Nigerians that it will get better,” the CDS stated.

He warned that the law would catch up with the putsch canvassers.

The newly built officers’ transit accommodations and entrance gate at the 6 Division Headquarters were commissioned by the CDS.

Nigeria is currently experiencing extreme economic crises, leading to protests nationwide.

The ICIR reports that protests against hardship facing the nation have taken place in Oyo, Niger, Kano and other areas over the past weeks.

The demonstrators lamented the high cost of living, food inflation, and other difficult living circumstances caused by the withdrawal of fuel subsidies and the unification of foreign exchange by the President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have issued the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to implement agreements reached with workers to ease economic hardships confronting them and other citizens.

This was contained in a statement by leaders of both organisations, Joe Ajaero and Festus Usifo, respectively, on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The statement disclosed that the 14-day ultimatum would begin on Friday, February 9.