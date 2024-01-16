Tragedy as explosion hits Ibadan

News
Photo of a collapsed building caused by explosion. Photo: X
Mustapha USMAN

MANY casualties are feared after an explosion rocked an area in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The blast occurred on Tuesday, January 16, at about 7:30 pm and has damaged properties. 

Although other details about the explosion are still sketchy, the state government, in a statement via its X handle, said it was aware of the explosion that happened in part of the state.

It further urged residents to remain calm, adding that security agencies are investigating the incident to determine the source and its cause.

“The Oyo State Government is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan. Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source  and cause of the incident,” it wrote.

The ICIR observed several videos, showing the extent of damage caused by the blast in locations believed to be close to the explosion site.

Some sources disclosed to The ICIR that some houses and buildings in Old Bodija, Agbowu University of Ibadan, and other parts of the state.

There were also videos online that showed a dusty cloud, with many residents running for safety.


    While the extent of the casualties hasn’t been confirmed, some popular medical practitioners on X have announced the need for medical personnel and blood in Adeyi Avenue, Bodija.

    One of the users, The_Bearded_Sina, who’s a medical doctor, wrote “Please Retweet if you see this. If you are a Medical personnel in Ibadan & close by. Please our help & assistance is needed at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija. There are serious casualties there. Please help share.”

    A resident of Bodija, who simply gave her name as Shukurah, said she thought it was a bomb when she heard about the loud sound from the blast.

    “I was inside watching movies because there was light in my area when I heard about the explosion. At first, I thought it was a bomb because it was a very powerful noise,” she said.

