Ibadan explosion kills 2, injures 77

AT least two people died, and 77 others were injured from an explosion at the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state, on Wednesday, January 16.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, who gave the update via his X handle on Wednesday, January 17, said preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in the area had stored explosive devices, which caused the blast.

Read also: Tragedy as explosion hits Ibadan

The cause of the explosion, which affected several buildings, was unknown when it happened on Wednesday.

Sources told The ICIR that the explosion affected some houses and buildings in Old Bodija, Agbowu, the University of Ibadan, and other parts of the state.

There were viral videos showing smoke billowing, with many residents scampering for safety.

Giving an update on the incident, the governor said that the state government had deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within the state to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations.

According to him, the injured persons are already receiving treatment in both private and government-owned hospitals, noting that he had directed the medical bills of all victims would be covered by the government.

“Earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH (University College Hospital) to see some of those injured during the incident.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and two fatalities. May their souls rest in peace, and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I have directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government. We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives,” he wrote.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Makinde reassured residents that the investigation was ongoing to bring all culpable persons to justice.

He further urged the residents to remain calm, stay away from the explosion scene and allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference.

Besides, he advised residents to call 615 for any emergencies.

“We are grateful to the first responders, security personnel and all those who are at the scene to assist with the rescue operations as well as the medical personnel taking care of the injured,” he added.