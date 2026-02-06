Health workers suspend 84-day strike

THE JOINT Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has called off its nationwide strike after 84 days, following fresh commitments by the Federal Government to address lingering salary and welfare concerns affecting health workers.

The resolution was reached during an expanded emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC), held in Abuja on Friday.

The meeting was convened to assess the outcome of a conciliation meeting between JOHESU and representatives of the Federal Government, which took place on Thursday at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

JOHESU had shut down services across public health institutions nationwide from November 15, 2025, protesting the government’s continued delay in implementing the reviewed Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), alongside other long-standing structural and welfare-related grievances within the health sector.

Announcing the suspension in a communiqué released after the meeting, the union explained that the decision was taken to allow the agreements reached with the government to take effect.

“After exhaustive deliberations and review of the terms of settlement of the conciliation meeting, the expanded NEC session voted unanimously to suspend the ongoing indefinite nationwide strike action to allow for the implementation of the FG–JOHESU terms of settlement,” the communiqué stated.

The union also acknowledged the patience shown by Nigerians during the prolonged shutdown of health services, while maintaining that the action became necessary due to persistent failures by authorities.

“While appreciating the masses for their understanding throughout the period of the industrial action, we appeal to consumers of health that a recurring infliction of injustice and a huge trust deficit necessitated this unfortunate and avoidable JOHESU nationwide strike,” the communiqué said.

JOHESU further urged the federal and state governments to take proactive steps to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

“We hope that the Federal Government as well as other state governments show both sensitivity and responsibility in ensuring Nigerians avoid this depth of suffering in the foreseeable future.”

According to the union, several attempts were made to resolve the dispute before the strike was suspended. It disclosed that meetings were held with the Federal Ministry of Health on January 15 and January 22, during which both sides presented proposals aimed at ending the impasse.

Providing further details, JOHESU said the breakthrough came during a final conciliation meeting held on February 5, 2026.

“The third meeting was the emergency conciliation meeting convened on February 5, 2026, arising from the 14-day ultimatum issued by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and the Nigeria Labour Congress to the Federal Government on the implementation of the adjustment of CONHESS,” the communiqué stated.

The union revealed that the agreements reached include provisions for the adjusted CONHESS to be reflected in the 2026 national budget. It also confirmed that the Federal Government agreed to reverse the “no work, no pay” policy and immediately settle outstanding January 2026 salaries owed to its members.

JOHESU added that assurances were given that no worker would face disciplinary action or victimisation for participating in the strike.