SUSPECTED herdsmen killed eight people on Friday during an invasion of Tse Ancha community of Markurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Chairman of Markurdi Local Government Area (LGA) Anthony Dyegeh confirmed the attack in a report.

Dyegeh said the community’s youths had swiftly mobilised themselves and fought off the terrorists, saving the community from further harm.

“The quick intervention of the youths of the community, who mobilised and repelled the attackers, saved the communities from being wiped out because they came in their numbers and were obviously out to kill more people, sack the community and march into neighbouring villages,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command Catherine Anene was also reported to have confirmed the attack.

However, in a phone conversation with The ICIR, Anene said the police had not received reports of the attacks.

“I have not received this report please,” she told The ICIR reporter.

The Tse Ancha community members’ killing occurred barely 12 hours after the burial of the victims of an earlier attack by suspected herders on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp about three weeks ago.

The ICIR had reported that Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom had blamed the attacks and killings of Benue people on Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that the president was working for the Fulanis to take over the whole country.

“The body language, the action and inaction of Mr. President shows that he is only the president of Fulani people.” he said.