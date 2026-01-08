Hisbah directives in Yobe trigger debate on jurisdictional authority

ON Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the Yobe State Hisbah Commission issued wide-ranging directives banning several activities across the state.

The notice, signed by the state chairman of the commission, Yahuza Hamza Abubakar, urged all residents and visitors to comply with the orders, which it said sought to preserve Islamic values.

“The Yobe State Hisbah Commission under the chairmanship of Dr. Yahuza Hamza Abubakar hereby informs the general public that the following activities are strictly prohibited throughout the state: (1) Reckless driving and over speeding with vehicles and tricycles during Sallah and wedding celebrations.

“(2) Intermingling of males and females in public transportation and gatherings. (3) Isolated discussions between male and female conducted in a manner that contradicts the teachings of Islam.

“All residents and visitors are urged to observe these directives strictly in order to maintain peace, safety, and uphold the Islamic values of our society. Your understanding and cooperation is highly appreciated,” the statement read.

Does Yobe Hisbah have jurisdiction over reckless driving?

One of the warnings is against reckless driving and overspeeding with vehicles and tricycles during festive celebrations. While concerns about road safety are universally recognised, enforcement of traffic laws in Nigeria is legally entrusted to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The FRSC Establishment Act, 2007, stipulates and grants the organisation the responsibility for traffic management, accident prevention, road safety education, and enforcement of highway traffic laws nationwide. Members of the Corps are empowered to arrest and prosecute persons reasonably suspected of committing traffic offences, including dangerous or reckless driving on highways and breach of speed limits.

Similarly, recognised state road safety agencies, such as Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), operate under delegated authority to inspect and ensure vehicle compliance with regulatory standards and are focused on traffic and vehicular safety.

To gain clarity on how the FRSC constitutional mandate intersect with state-level bodies like the Hisbah Commission, and if the Hisbah commission has the legal authority to issue and enforce road safety regulations, The ICIR contacted FRSC Public Relations Officer Segun Ogungbemide.

He said, “Land transportation safety system is under concurrent list. So, both the Federal and State have a stake in it. Their operations depend on the mandate given to them by their state government.

“Meanwhile, FRSC does not dwell on religious issues other than to create a safe motoring environment for Nigeria, in partnership with interested stakeholders.”

Hisbah activities across Northern Nigeria

While this latest directive has raised eyebrows, Hisbah commissions and Sharia enforcement bodies are not limited to Yobe State. Across northern Nigeria where Islamic laws complement secular legal systems, similar institutions operate under different mandates:

Jigawa State: The Jigawa State House of Assembly passed a law in March 2025 establishing a formal Hisbah Board designed to promote moral values and enforce Sharia-based conduct.

Bauchi State: The Hisbah Command of the Bauchi State Sharia Commission issued social regulations that included banning DJs and restricting women from male-only gatherings, citing concerns over public morality and social order in August 2025.

Kano State: In October 2025, a magistrate court in Kano ordered two popular TikTok creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, to get married within 60 days following allegations of producing and sharing ‘indecent’ videos online after the state Hisbah Board reported the content creators.

Magistrate Wali instructed the Kano State Hisbah Board to facilitate the marriage process between the two social media personalities, warning that failure to conduct the marriage within the stipulated period would amount to contempt of court. But with the intervention of experts like the Nigerian Bar Association, the ruling was reversed.

The Kano State government moved to proscribe the formation of an unauthorised group calling itself “Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi”, in December, declaring it unlawful and a threat to public order. It said only the statutory Hisbah Board had legal mandate in the state.

These developments underscore the diversity of Hisbah mandates and legal frameworks across northern Nigeria, reflecting differing approaches to religious policing and constitutional compliance.

Legal experts and civil society advocates have repeatedly frowned at the sensitive balance between state-level Sharia enforcement bodies and federal jurisdiction, particularly when directives extend beyond religious conduct into areas like road and traffic safety.

Critics argue that such commissions must operate strictly within their statutory limits and should avoid directives that contradict or overlap with federal agencies’ responsibilities, such as traffic regulation, which the FRSC is statutorily empowered to enforce under federal law.