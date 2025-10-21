Kano court orders TikTokers to marry over ‘indecent’ videos

A MAGISTRATE Court in Kano has ordered two popular TikTok creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, to get married within 60 days following allegations of producing and sharing ‘indecent’ videos online.

The ruling, delivered by Magistrate Halima Wali on Monday, came after the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board accused the duo of posting indecent clips that violated the state’s moral and religious codes.

Magistrate Wali instructed the Kano State Hisbah Board to facilitate the marriage process between the two social media personalities, warning that failure to conduct the marriage within the stipulated period would amount to contempt of court.

She also instructed the chairman of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board to oversee the execution of the directive.

The ruling came weeks after the two influencers were arraigned over allegations of producing and sharing obscene content online.

The videos, which trended widely on TikTok and other social media platforms, reportedly featured affectionate scenes between Mai Wushirya and Yar Guda, content the Censorship Board said violated the moral and religious codes guiding public conduct in the state.

Officials of the board maintained that the clips breached provisions of Kano State’s censorship laws, which prohibit the creation and dissemination of sexually suggestive or explicit material.

“Such behaviour undermines the values we stand for and sets a dangerous example for the youth,” an official of the board told the PUNCH.

Mai Wushirya was earlier remanded in a correctional facility after investigators alleged that his skits promoted immoral behaviour and his co-creator, Yar Guda, was likewise interrogated by the board’s enforcement unit before the case was brought to court.

The ICIR reported that Aminu Yahaya Sharif, a 32-year-old musician was handed a death sentence in August, 2020, by an Upper Shari’a Court after was found guilty of blasphemy for making a song that purportedly insulted Prophet Mohammed.

The Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria urged the Kano State Government to ensure the execution of the verdict and the state government immediately accepted the death penalty and said it was not going to waste time to sign the verdict in 30 days.

But the appeal division of the Kano State High Court ordered a retrial of Sharif and also freed 13-year-old Umar Farouq jailed for 10 years for allegedly committing the same offence.

The appeal court noted that the judgement of an upper Sharia court contravened sections 2, 6 and 9 of the administration of Criminal Justice Act