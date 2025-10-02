How Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu died during Abuja robbery-FCT Police boss

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that Arise Television anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, died after jumping from the third floor of her apartment in Katampe while attempting to escape an armed robbery attack in the early hours of Monday, September 29.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Saka Adewale, disclosed on Wednesday, October 1, that officers responding to distress calls found the 29-year-old journalist unconscious on the ground floor of her residence, a three-storey twin block of 18 flats near the Gishiri axis of Katampe.

“She was immediately taken to Maitama General Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate her using CPR, but sadly, she could not make it,” Adewale said.

According to the police, armed men invaded the compound at about 3 a.m., shooting one of the private security guards on duty. In the panic that followed, Maduagwu, who lived on the top floor, leapt from her balcony in an attempt to flee the attackers.

“The consequences were tragic and very unfortunate,” the Police Commissioner said, adding that a team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) had been set up to track down the assailants.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, also expressed grief over her death, describing it as “tragic and painful.” He assured that the Federal Capital Territory Administration would work with security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation.

“She was cut down in her prime. The police will unravel the circumstances surrounding her death and bring those responsible to justice,” Wike said in a statement signed by his aide, Lere Olayinka.

The FCT Health Mandate Secretary, Dolapo Fasawe, confirmed that Maduagwu was brought to the Maitama General Hospital dead at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Arise News, in a statement, described her as “a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers,” noting that her passion and professionalism left a lasting impact on colleagues and audiences alike.

The killing of Maduagwu has reignited concerns about violent crimes in Abuja. Recent ICIR investigations highlighted persistent cases of armed robbery, kidnappings, cult clashes, and “one-chance” attacks on commuters despite official claims of improved security.

Residents of Katampe and neighbouring Mpape have repeatedly complained of night-time robberies and violent street attacks. In April, armed men stormed a hotel in Mpape and robbed a driver attached to the Zamfara State governor’s convoy before being arrested.

The capital city has also recorded several high-profile one-chance killings, including those of Freda Arnong in July 2025 and Greatness Olorunfemi in 2023, both victims of gangs posing as taxi drivers.

Barely three months ago, the murder of caregiver Chinyere Anaene and a toddler in Dawaki shocked Abuja residents and underscored the growing safety concerns in its suburbs.

Although the FCT Administration has cited reports suggesting a decline in crime rates, analysts told The ICIR that frequent violent incidents continue to cast doubt on the government’s assurances.

Meanwhile, the police have assured that “no stone will be left unturned” in bringing those behind the Katampe robbery and Maduagwu’s death to justice.