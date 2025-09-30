Arise News anchor Somtochukwu was brought to Maitama Hospital dead – FCTA

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed grief over the death of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, in the early hours of Monday, September 29.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike described the death of the 29-year-old journalist and trained lawyer as “tragic and painful,” assuring that her killers would be apprehended.

“I feel pained that such a wonderful soul could be cut down in its prime. It is sad,” Wike said, adding that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) was working closely with the police to ensure a thorough investigation.

The statement added that Mandate Secretary of Health at the FCT, Dolapo Fasawe, said Maduagwu was brought to the Maitama General Hospital dead at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Wike said the preliminary medical report would be forwarded to the police to aid their investigation.

“The police will unravel the circumstances surrounding her death and bring those responsible to justice. At this period, we will continue to pray for the Almighty God’s support for the management of Arise News, especially the Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and the family and friends left behind by the deceased,” the minister stated.

Wike described Maduagwu’s death as a loss not only to her colleagues but also to the Nigerian media and the entire nation. He prayed for the repose of her soul and strength for her family to bear what he called “an irreparable loss.”

The ICIR reports that media reports had blamed the Maitama Hospital, which has a history of allegations of delaying response to emergencies, for failing to promptly attend to Maduagwu when she was rushed to the facility for treatment.

However, an X user, Sani Yusuf, who claimed to be the deceased’s neighbour, and witnessed the robbery attack absolved the facility of any blame.

“You guys need to stop peddling information that is untrue. I personally paid for and filled her (Maduagwu) and Barnabas’s form, and I brought her ID to the hospital. The hospital never delayed treating anyone. Yeah, I have my personal gripe with them for how they handled the emergency. But stop spreading information that is not true,” he wrote.

Arise News, in its reaction to the killing, had described Maduagwu as “a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers,” noting that her passion and professionalism left a lasting mark on the newsroom.

Her killing has reignited concerns over rising violent crimes in Abuja. An ICIR report in August highlighted how the FCT has been grappling with recurring cases of armed robbery, kidnappings, cult clashes, and one-chance attacks despite repeated assurances of improved security.

Residents of Katampe and neighbouring Mpape have long complained of midnight invasions by armed robbers and violent street attacks. In April, armed men stormed a hotel in Mpape and robbed a driver attached to the Zamfara State governor’s convoy before police apprehended the suspects.

The city has also witnessed several one-chance killings, including the death of Freda Arnong in July and Greatness Olorunfemi in 2023, both victims of gangs posing as taxi drivers to rob passengers.

The killing of Maduagwu comes barely three months after the murder of a caregiver, Chinyere Anaene, and a toddler in Dawaki, another Abuja community, a crime that shocked residents and underscored persistent safety concerns.

Although the FCTA has cited reports suggesting a decline in crime rates, incidents like Maduagwu’s killing continue to fuel doubts about safety in Nigeria’s capital city.