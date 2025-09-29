ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu killed in Abuja

ARISE News has confirmed the death of its anchor, reporter, and producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, in the early hours of Monday, September 29.

Maduagwu, fondly called Sommie by colleagues, was 29 years old. She was also a trained lawyer.

Her employers described her as a professional, supportive colleague and friend to many.

In a statement signed by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi, on behalf of the station’s management, ARISE News expressed shock over the tragedy, describing her as “a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.”

The statement added: “Her voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.”

The station extended condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues, noting that she was not only an anchor but also a lawyer whose dedication and professionalism left a mark on the newsroom.

The statement added that the incident was under investigation by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

Her death adds to a string of violent crimes that have unsettled Abuja in recent months.

An ICIR report in August detailed how the capital had been grappling with recurring cases of robberies, kidnappings, cult clashes, and one-chance attacks, despite police claims of improved security.

In Katampe and neighbouring Mpape, residents have long complained of being under siege from armed robbers, with reports of midnight invasions and violent street attacks.

In April, armed men stormed a hotel in Mpape and robbed a driver attached to the Zamfara State governor’s convoy before police arrested the suspects.

Similarly, one-chance robberies, where criminals disguise themselves as taxi drivers to rob passengers, have continued to claim lives in the city.

In July, the family of Freda Arnong, a young woman killed in such an attack, demanded justice from the government. Her case echoed that of Greatness Olorunfemi, another victim of a one-chance robbery in Abuja less than two years earlier.

The ICIR also reported several cases of kidnappings in the FCT this year, including the abduction of farm workers in Rubochi, Kuje Area Council, and a naval officer seized with two civilians in Mpape, all of whom were later rescued by security operatives.

The killing of Maduagwu comes barely three months after a school caregiver, Chinyere Anaene, and a 14-month-old child were murdered in Dawaki, Abuja, in a crime that shocked residents.

Although the FCT administration recently cited reports indicating a decline in crime rates, incidents like Maduagwu’s death continue to raise doubts about safety in the capital city.

Security analysts argue that tackling insecurity in Abuja will require stronger collaboration between the government, law enforcement, and residents, alongside deploying surveillance technology and addressing socio-economic drivers of crime.