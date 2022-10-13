25.1 C
Abuja

Gunmen kill one in Abuja, hijack car

Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja
FCT, Abuja city gate
ONE person was shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the Maitama area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday.

The victim was killed while attempting to rescue another resident being abducted by the gunmen along Gana street at about 8.45 pm.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer (PRO), FCT Police Command Josephine Adeh disclosed in a statement that the abductee was in a car with a diplomatic registration number at the time of the incident.

“It was thereafter reported that some armed hoodlums numbering about six came in a Mazda vehicle and forced him into his car, a Toyota Landcruiser with Diplomatic Registration Number GD CD 071, and took off with him.

“Unfortunately, a passerby who attempted to come to his aid was shot in the head and later confirmed dead at the Maitama District Hospital,” she noted.

Adeh further said the gunmen released the abductee along the Kubwa expressway, and the police were making efforts to recover the stolen car.

“The CP has directed that all hands must be on deck to ensure the safety of commuters and all residents of the FCT, particularly at wee hours,” the statement added.

Security concerns have heightened among residents of the FCT in recent times.

The ICIR reported that many residents are dissatisfied with the government’s response to the security concerns.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

