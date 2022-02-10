35.7 C
Abuja

How contaminated fuel got into Nigeria through poor checks

Responsible regulatory agencies' must be sanctioned, Nigerians insists

NewsBusiness and Economy
Harrison Edeh
New petrol price
Advertisementspot_img

Related

3mins read

NIGERIANS have been inundated with the news of contaminated fuel in circulation since last week across the country, as poor regulatory checks have been identified as the major cause of the importation of such low-level fuel into the country.

The current subsidy regime, makes the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited,  the sole importer and supplier of all fuels in Nigeria, findings have shown.

Also, the NNPC Limited as the importer of last resort according to enabling act is also largely responsible for the importation of the contaminated Premium Motor Spirit.

Confirming this development, MRS oil Limited, an energy company on Wednesday said the NNPC through the trading arm Duke oil, supplied a cargo of PMS purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered it with motor Tanker, MT Nord Gainer.

READ ALSO:

Reps demand suspension of companies that imported contaminated fuel

Regulatory authority confirms ICIR report, admits importation of contaminated fuel

- Advertisement -

Adulterated fuel: IPMAN takes inventory of affected vehicles

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

In an official statement issued through its Twitter page, MRS said: “This Vessel discharged in Apapa between the 24th and 30th January 2022, and the following major marketers with receiving quantities were recipients of the product: OVH 10,000mt, MRS 5,000 mt, NIPCO 5,958. mt ARDOVA 6,000mt,and Total 10,000. ”

“As  one of of the beneficiaries, it received the product in its depot and distributed it to only 8 of its stations in Lagos,”

“Following delivery into tank, it was observed that the product appeared hazy and dark; management immediately directed that further sales should be stopped and the products isolated. Urgent steps were taken to analyse the product to determine the basis for its contamination.

Being one of the recipients of the contaminated fuel, MRS noted that product analysis revealed that the PMS discharged by Nord Gainer had 20 percent methanol-an illegal substance in Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“As of the time of the press release, MRS had a total of 350 000 litres in tank at the 8 stations; we await the approval from NNPC and the NMDPRA for the return of the product. The 8 stations have been isolated but there are other thanks within the stations, which will receive the uncontaminated product for sale as soon as possible.”

Responding to the development, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Otherwise known as “The Authority”) has reacted to the development insisting that it is on course in isolating contaminated Petroleum products.

Farouk Ahmed, who heads the regulatory agency while speaking to the media on the issue said the agency is fully aware of the contaminated fuel in circulation, and working hard to segment it from cleaner ones.

According to Farouk, “We as a body has identified the problem, what we are trying to do is to deal with it as should.

“This we are doing by making sure that the goods in transit do not make its way to the station and consumers’ car engine.

Informed analysts picked holes in the explanations by the authority as they want appropriate sanctions meted out to defaulting regulatory agencies.

Speaking on the development, Abel Akeni-Head of Research and Policy Advisory Department, Budgit Nigeria said the President who heads the Ministry of Petroleum and the Presidency should be held responsible.

- Advertisement -

He said: “Those responsible for this adulteration should be identified and penalised. People should be penalised beyond recalling the adulterated fuel and it is important that the government demonstrates that leadership.

Abel said:” It’s not the first time. Some of the diesel we use, you can look at the quality and tell for yourself. Look at the Niger Delta and the environmental degradation. All of this won’t be happening if our refineries are working.”

Also, an Associate Consultant for the British Department for International Development, (DFID) Celestine Okeke queried why the Federal government is yet to sanction the regulators who passed the contaminated fuel into the country.

Okeke questioned why the regulatory agencies are not sanctioned, why they are busy telling Nigerians they will mop up the contaminated PMS.

“Where do we take the contaminated fuel to and who pays for the logistics. What will the NNPC and the Authority do with the returned PMS? It shows that no safety pre-shipment was done before importation.

“Who inspected the PMS before it gets into the country. Look, brother, their explanation on recall of contaminated fuel is not enough, they need to be sanctioned.

When the ICIR contacted the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, Bola Fashina who heads the corporate communications depart said the government has asked them to come out of the Ports since 2011.

“The government has asked us to come out of the Ports since the time of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala. We are not in charge, the Authority is.”Fashina said.

The former Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, Adetunji Oyebanji told the ICIR that there is currently a technical committee working on cleaning up the vessel for the investment.

When prodded further on the agencies that failed on the duty, he said, “The insertion of methanol to the tune of 20 percent shouldn’t have been there at all. There is a default from the insertion of methanol from the supplier.

Notably, NMDPRA’s encompasses a merger of three defunct regulatory agencies: Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Petroleum Equalization Fund {Management} Board (PEFMB), the Midstream and Downstream Divisions of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Legislature

Reps demand suspension of companies that imported contaminated fuel

THE House of Representatives has demanded the suspension of companies that imported contaminated fuel...
Oil and Gas

Contaminated fuel: NNPC exonerates self, indicts MRS, Emadeb, Oando, Duke Oil

DESPITE being the sole importer of petroleum products the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)...
Featured News

Fake army recruitment website shut down after ICIR report

A FAKE Nigerian Army website was shut down after The ICIR published an investigation...
News

How contaminated fuel got into Nigeria through poor checks

NIGERIANS have been inundated with the news of contaminated fuel in circulation since last...
Energy and Power

AEDC moves to close 300,000 metering gap with deployment of 180,000 meters

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has commenced moves to close the over 300,000...
Advertisement

Most Read

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

CJN fires back at Malami, says FG sometimes files charges it can’t prove

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Wike travels to Jos to attend trial in solidarity with ex governor facing corruption...

How fraudsters trick job seekers, hack bank accounts through phishing websites

Senate lied about petition against APC member’s nomination as INEC commissioner

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAEDC moves to close 300,000 metering gap with deployment of 180,000 meters
Next articleFake army recruitment website shut down after ICIR report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.