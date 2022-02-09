Adulterated fuel: IPMAN takes inventory of affected vehicles

— 1 min read

THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says it is taking inventory of vehicles affected by the imported contaminated fuel across the country for possible compensation.

IPMAN president Chinedu Okoronkwo disclosed this on Arise Television on Wednesday.

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority on Tuesday said adulterated fuel with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in the supply chain.

Okoronkwo said those behind the importation of the adulterated fuel have been identified.

“We have gotten assurance that the culprit has been apprehended. We believe something like this will not happen again.

“In our association as IPMAN, we have started taking inventory of those cars that have gotten the problem of bad fuel.

“We have opened up our data all over the country so we can get those cars with that problem; let’s see how we can do one or two things and let the government hear and support us.”

The IPMAN president said the person behind the importation of the contaminated fuel should be sanctioned.

“It is very simple to get him out and let him face the music; punishing the NNPC or the regulatory agency shouldn’t be an option.

“It is not easy for the NNPC to discover the fuel is bad,” he said.

Okoronkwo expressed hopes that very soon there would be no need to import fuel into the country due to several private refineries that are coming on stream.