- Advertisement -
30.1 C
Abuja

Gunmen kill Army couple travelling for traditional wedding rites

Conflict and Security
Lukman ABOLADE
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read
  1. GUNMEN on Saturday killed an Army couple, identified as Mr. and Mrs. A. M. Linus, who were travelling to Imo State to perform traditional wedding rites.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Onyeama Nwachukwu, confirmed the murder of the couple to The ICIR on Monday via a text message.

“I have received information about the cold-blooded murder of two of our personnel who were travelling home for traditional wedding formalities,” Nwachukwu said.

He added that the “very dastardly act” was perpetrated by “some criminals” in the state.

Nwachukwu also said that the Nigerian Army had commenced investigations to unmask and bring the perpetrators to book.

According to viral images on social media, the couple’s remains were dismembered by the assailants.

A man claimed responsibility for killing the couple, in a viral audio telephone conversation with a woman who is said to be a friend of the slain female soldier.

However, the authenticity of the audio clip has not been confirmed.

- Advertisement -

The man claimed that unknown gunmen killed the couple because soldiers had been responsible for killings in the South-East.

There have been numerous reports of killings in clashes between security operatives and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the South-East.

Government facilities have also been attacked by unknown gunmen in the region.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Ambode group vows to take over from Sanwo-Olu

A GROUP known as the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organization (AMCO) has said it will...
National News

Abuja stadium violence: FIFA slams N63.9 million fine on Nigeria

WORLD football governing body FIFA has imposed a fine of over N63 million on...
Breaking News

Building Collapse: Death toll climbs to nine

DEATH toll at the three-storey building that collapsed yesterday in Ebutemeta, Lagos State, has...
Breaking News

Collapsed Ebute-meta building had been showing collapse signs – LASEMA boss

- Building failed integrity tests- LASEMA DG - I lost one of my friends, Khalid...
Media Opportunities

Leukemia and Lymphoma society offers cancer policy workshop

THE Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is inviting health reporters to its 'Covering Cancer Policy'...
Advertisement

Most Read

Empty houses line Abuja as residents battle high cost of accommodation

Bestiality: Police launch manhunt for lady in viral video

Three-storey building collapses in Ebute-meta

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

How charcoal, indiscriminate logging contribute to deforestation in Kwara

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Train attack: SERAP sues Buhari govt over failure to secure release of kidnapped victims

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Ambode group vows to take over from Sanwo-Olu

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.