Sit-at-home: Soludo offers amnesty to unknown gunmen in Anambra

ANAMBRA State governor Chukwuma Soludo on Monday offered amnesty to unknown gunmen in a bid to bring an end to the weekly sit-at-home exercise in the state.

The governor, in a statement posted on Twitter, declared an end to the sit-at-home exercise in the state.

He said he will constitute a Peace and Reconciliation Committee that will look into issues surrounding the sit-at-home exercise.

The committee will also interface with the Federal Government.

He said, “Following the unanimous agreement of our leaders across board, and the endorsement of the entire body of Christ, I am pleased to inform our people that today, Monday April 4, 2022 marks the official end to the “Monday sit-at-home” in Anambra State.

“Shortly, I will be announcing the membership of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee that will look into addressing all areas of sincere challenge, including interfacing with the Federal Government on behalf of all prisoners of conscience.

“I have also offered amnesty to all our brothers in the various forests around us. Give us your guns, and trust us to help you forge a meaningful living.

“The task of taking back our dear state and reclaiming the dignity of our collective existence is at the heart of our drive towards a liveable and prosperous homeland. This task is a must.”

He also called for the support and prayers of residents of the state, noting the the government was ready to go after criminals.

“I call for your support and prayers, as we have resolved to fiercely go after criminal elements who are out to threaten our peace and distort our development. Anambra is the Light of the Nation; we must keep it so,” Soludo added.

The crime rate in Anambra state has increased with the activities of unknown gunmen who are killing civilians and security agents.

The ICIR reported that gunmen on Sunday killed two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state.