How media literacy and social media will end social unrest and division among youths

AMIDST persistent bad governance, political apathy, and lack of social cohesion among youths, Experts have pointed out the need to be media and information literacy competent in order to be the change agents the country needs.

Ifedolapo Ademosu a resource person, who spoke at a two day webinar organised by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), said the fact that young people who are easily influenced by friends and media trends are constantly exposed to partisan and polarised discussions on both traditional and social media, calls for more education on Media and Information Literacy.

She said this affects their sense of judgement, while challenging “ the principles of equity, diversity and right to free and fair discourse and debate.”

Presenting a topic on Media and Information Literacy and Freedom of Information: Essential tools in the Promotion of dialogue and participatory democracy, Ademosu said the need for youths to be functional and critical consumers of information while producing same cannot be over-emphasised, adding that the focus of MIL is to provide such competencies.

Similarly, Dr Sarah Lwahas, a lecturer at the University of Jos said, that “Understanding MIL will increase the competence level of young people to create a more accurate and subtle understanding of other people, compelling them to respect pluralism and avoid stereotypes as well as applying media content critically for citizen empowerment.”

She decried the state of mass illiteracy in a larger society such as Africa, noting that it was responsible for the kind of leaders that have continuously hold leadership roles.

She noted that older greedy politicians who do not want the youths to make it to a position of leadership have continuously hijack state youth councils recruiting them as thugs to settle political scores with opponents, rig elections, cause electoral violence and form pseudo political parties.

She said this mode of political practice was only possible simply because many of the youths are not literate and or lack knowledge in accessing media contents talk more of analysing them.

“The youth seem to suffer from the ability to harmonise their thoughts and engage institutions that can assist and monitor them to achieve their outcomes… they lack mechanism to evaluate violence or discriminations against them,” she added.

Dr Lwahas said that nevertheless, a fundamental concern of MIL is the need to enlighten and empower people with the needed competencies and critical thinking skills for accessing suitable media information sources that will help them make proper or right decisions.

In his presentation on Social Media as a Communication Strategy in The Promotion of Peace and Intercultural Dialogue, one of the resource persons, Chibuike Mgbeahuruike, the level of MIL competence of Social Media users could counter the effects of the ills, it is being used to perpetrate.

He noted that, while peaceful coexistence is under threat caused by mischief makers, the Social Media has the power to promote peace democratic discourse, intercultural dialogue and social cohesion, if properly put to use.

Advertisement

He said, the functional and critical use of the Social Media as a change agent is quite needed “at a time a time when prejudice and hatred are all too common, when extremists seek new recruits through incitement and identity-based appeal, when politicians use divisiveness as a strategy to win elections”.

Mgbeahuruike also explained that intercultural dialogue would help address stereotyping, violence, create understanding among cultures and enable co- operation and peaceful co-existence whilst maintaining mutual respect for the religious differences of the two dominant religions.

In the same vein, a resource person, Zubairu Atta, presenting a paper on Social Media as a New Communication Strategy in the Promotion of Peace and Intercultural Dialogue, urged the youths to grab the opportunities offered by the Social Media as a unifying platform to create a discourse on inter cultural dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and decision making as well.

He reiterated that youths have always had a role to partake in community or national governance while also challenging social order where they feel uncomfortable.

He said they need to find ways of understanding the dynamics of the social order while making contributions geared towards change.

“Youths and students need to understand that they cannot be different from the larger society even though a new world, the digital world has evolved from the social media and as ‘digital natives’ with different language, culture and rules of engagement they may remove themselves from the reality of the situation in their communities,” he said.

Similarly, Programme Manager, Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Angela Odah said youths have continuously borne the brunt of bad governance, living through harsh policies and underfunded educational system which has lead to low quality in education as well as prolong ASUU strikes.

She also said it was high time the youths lend their voices and called for the dividend of democracy as it is being done with the #EndSars protest.

According to her “Historically, Nigerian youths have been in the forefront of the struggle for democratization of society, and of decision making in Nigeria’s institutions of higher learning, youths have historically played vital role in the transformation of societies. Nigerian youths, who had hitherto been tagged “lazy youths” seem to have braced up to play the role of ensuring that our political leaders and government agencies are held accountable for the polices they produce in the governance of our country.”

Odah noted that webinar such as this which is focused on Promoting Peace, intercultural dialogue and democratic decision making through the use of Social media will help in addressing the division among youths, including the effects of fake news and misinformation.

She said the use of social media was strategic following it’s unifying role, while providing the platform for youths to educate and engage themselves.

“The #EndSARs Protests have used the power of the social media to raise awareness, build solidarity and highlight the crimes and gross violations of the human rights and dignity of Nigerians by disgruntled elements with the law enforcement agency,” she added.

In a welcome address, Coordinator of the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Dr Chido Onumah, stated the webinar was meant to build the MIL capacity of youths to promote peace, intercultural dialogue and decision-making.

According to him, young people would lend their voices correctly when they are able to access and understand the right information, while developing their communication abilities.

He also said that the aim of the MIL training, was to arm youths with the knowledge of evaluating information and their sources, in order to address misinformation or bias about internet messages and news on different societal issues which can lead to tension, violence and truncation of the democratic process in the country.

Advertisement

“This intervention is planned to provide youths the opportunity to understand and deal with contemporary issues in a responsible, informed, inclusive and effective way, such as to ensuring unity, peace, and progress in Nigeria,” he said.

The webinar which is sponsored by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation is the third in the series of AFRICMIL’s Political Education Project (PEP).