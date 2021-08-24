How terrorists invaded Defence Academy, killed 2 officers – Official

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Defence Benjamin Sawyer, in a telephone interview with The ICIR said two officers were also abducted.

Sawyer said according to the intelligence gathered over the attack, the terrorists breached the security architecture of the school and directly headed to the Academy staff quarters around 2:15 am.

“They went straight to the Staff and instructors’ quarters, which means they already had a plan and knew what they wanted to do,” Sawyer said.

He added that the terrorists killed two military officers during the attack while two others were also kidnapped.

“In the process of abducting some officers, two officers fought them and unfortunately, they lost their lives, and two others were abducted.

“They must have planned and looked at the weak areas; that was why they went straight to the Staff quarters,” Sawyer noted. He gave assurance that the terrorists would ‘definitely be rounded.’

Sawyer also urged Nigerians to work in synergy with the government to fight the menace of armed bandits and ensure that it was brought to an end.

Also, in a statement, NDA Public Relations Officer Bashir Muhd Jajira said the security architecture of the Academy was compromised ‘by unknown gunmen’ who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

He said the Academy, in collaboration with the Division 1 of the Nigerian Army and Air Training Command and other security agencies in Kaduna state, has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area to track them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that these unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued,” Jajira said.

NDA in Afaka is situated close to the Headquarters 1 Division Nigerian Army is located in Kaduna, which is charged with securing the North-Western flank of Nigeria.

Despite the heavy military presence, Kaduna state has been one the most terrorised state in Nigeria, where terrorists have continued to carry out violent attacks and abductions on school institutions.

Earlier in March, terrorists had kidnapped 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka. Most of the students were eventually released.