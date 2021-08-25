Nigerians playing ‘hateful politics’ with bandits’ attack on NDA should stop -Buhari

Buhari, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, in a statement seen by The ICIR on Wednesday, said that the incident would not dampen the nation’s armed forces.

Rather, it was intended to boost their morale to end criminality in the country.

Despite daily deadly attacks by the terrorists in the North-West, Buhari has claimed that the incident happened when the military were putting terror groups on the “retreat.

“The attack launched on the facility of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, rather than throw a dampener into the morale of our Armed Forces as it is intended to, will buoy their determination to make a decisive end of criminality in the country,” he said.

“Noting that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat, the President says the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.”

While commiserating with the families of the top officers killed during the attack by the terrorists, the president assured that their deaths would not be in vain but serve as a compelling force that “will eventually clean the country of vermin and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.”

He appreciated Nigerians who valued the military’s efforts in ridding the nation of insecurity.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked the president over the attack.

In a statement, PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said that the attack was an indication that the nation’s security had totally failed under Buhari.