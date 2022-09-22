How to track civil servants compromising IPPIS – Experts

NIGERIA’S civil servants compromising the efficiency of the Integrated Payroll Management Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) could be tracked with information technology, experts say.

The IPPIS was conceptualised in October 2006 by the Federal Government as one of its Reform Programme, to improve the effectiveness and efficiency in the storage of personnel records and administration of monthly payroll in such a way to enhance confidence in staff.

Over time, there have been concerns about its inefficiency in tracking massive corruption and theft in Nigeria’s financial system, with the recent former Accountant-General’s allegation of stealing about N109 billion from the system raising further questions on the efficiency of the IPPIS.

Also, the constant incidences of thousands of ghost workers manipulating their way into the government’s payroll system also throw up concerns of compromise of the IPPIS.

“IT experts should go to the platform and track payments and data of senior civil servants who sign the employment letters of the so-called ghost workers. The salary of such ghost workers can be tracked with their Bank Verification Number, BVN,”Agaba Wilson Agaba, Public Affairs Analyst and Education Consultant said on September 21 in a monitored broadcast organised by PRIMORG.

According to him, some of the senior civil servants are involved in the process.

He stressed the importance of the government going back to the drawing board through an intermittent audit of the system to improve efficiency.

- Advertisement -

Commenting further on loopholes of IPPS, Olarenwaju Oyedeji of Dataphyte, queried government officials involved in the IPPIS racketeering.

“Who issues fake employment letter, which director signs it, who are the senior officials of the government in this, and why do government keep unravelling thousands of ghost workers without proper sanctions?