21.1 C
Abuja

How to track civil servants compromising IPPIS – Experts

News
Harrison Edeh
IPPIS
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIA’S civil servants compromising the efficiency of the Integrated Payroll Management Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) could be tracked with information technology, experts say.

The IPPIS was conceptualised in October 2006 by the Federal Government as one of its Reform Programme, to improve the effectiveness and efficiency in the storage of personnel records and administration of monthly payroll in such a way to enhance confidence in staff.

Over time, there have been concerns about its inefficiency in tracking massive corruption and theft in Nigeria’s financial system, with the recent former Accountant-General’s allegation of stealing about N109 billion from the system raising further questions on the efficiency of the IPPIS.

Also, the constant incidences of thousands of ghost workers manipulating their way into the government’s payroll system also throw up concerns of compromise of the IPPIS.

“IT experts should go to the platform and track payments and data of senior civil servants who sign the employment letters of the so-called ghost workers. The salary of such ghost workers can be tracked with their Bank Verification Number, BVN,”Agaba Wilson Agaba, Public Affairs Analyst and Education Consultant said on September 21 in a monitored broadcast organised by PRIMORG.

According to him, some of the senior civil servants are involved in the process.

He stressed the importance of the government going back to the drawing board through an intermittent audit of the system to improve efficiency.

- Advertisement -

Commenting further on loopholes of IPPS, Olarenwaju Oyedeji of Dataphyte, queried government officials involved in the IPPIS racketeering.

“Who issues fake employment letter, which director signs it, who are the senior officials of the government in this, and why do government keep unravelling thousands of ghost workers without proper sanctions?

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NSCDC arrests fake soldier in Nassarawa

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command, has arrested a man...
Legislature

Senate confirms Ariwoola as CJN

THE Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive chief...
Education

ASUU rejects court judgment, vows to appeal

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it will appeal the ruling of...
Education

NANS react to court ruling asking ASUU to suspend strike

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has rejected an Industrial Court judgement which...
Elections

2023: Amid concerns for INEC’s impartiality, Buhari promises legacy of free, fair elections

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has promised to leave a legacy of free and fair elections...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNSCDC arrests fake soldier in Nassarawa

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.