How we caught, killed Gana, the ‘most wanted’ criminal in Benue – Nigerian Army

THE Nigerian Army has disclosed how Terwase Akwaza, a.k.a Gana, the ‘most wanted criminal’ in Benue State was caught and killed by it troops.

Moundhey Ali, a Major General and Commander for Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State explained that the military received strategic information concerning the movement of Gana and his convoy at bout 12:00 hours on Tuesday.

“About 12:00 hours on Tuesday, we received strategic information on the movement of the dreaded bandit Terwase Akwaza Agbadu AKA Gana along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road,” Ali stated while addressing journalists.

He narrated that following the information, military troops moved to the route to set up a roadblock before the troops and the bandits engaged in a shoot-out.

“Troops of Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma III’ moved swiftly and mounted roadblocks along the routes, at about 13:00 hours, there was an engagement with the convoy of Gana, a shoot-out ensued and the bandit was killed,” he said.

The Army Commander stated that 40 other armed members of Gana’s gang were captured by men of the Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma III’ during the military operation.

Ali also noted that several rifles, pump-action guns, ammunition, charms and explosives among others were recovered from the gang.

The Nigeria Police Force had declared Gana wanted in 2017 in connection with the killing of 17 persons on March 20, 2017, in Zaki Biam.

Jimoh Moshood, Police Public Relations Officer at the time said this while parading 19 suspects in Abuja who are allegedly involved in the killing.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted to being cohorts of the wanted suspect and have facilitated the commission of some of the offences linked to him at different times in Benue and other states,’’ Moshod said.

He added that investigation revealed that Gana was also responsible for the killing of Desen Igbana, Special Adviser on Security to Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State.

However, while reacting to the killing of the wanted bandits’ leader, Ortomaid said Gana and his men were arrested on their way to surrender to the State Government.

He said this while addressing journalists on Tuesday evening after receiving repentant militias from Logo, Katsina Alla and Logo local government areas of the state that have been plagued by militants.

The Governor said he was aware of the movement of the Gana and his gang reiterating that they were on their way to surrender to the state authority.

“It was around 4 pm when we were waiting for the repentant militias that I received a call that Gana and others have been arrested close to Yandev roundabout in Gboko by soldiers,” Ortom said.

“Many of the repentant militias had weapons in which they were bringing to surrender to us.”

“The process of the amnesty programme was known to the security operatives, so I don’t know why they have to be arrested.”

The governor added that the militants would be protected and reintegrated into the society after they have surrendered to the State Government.