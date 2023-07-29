26.8 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Humanitarian aid to continue in Niger despite coup — UN

Beloved JOHN
Beloved JOHN
united nations
United Nations

Related

Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

THE United Nations (UN) says it will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Niger Republic despite the military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday, July 26.

The development has resulted in sanctions from international bodies and escalated tensions in the West African country.

According to the UN Acting Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms Nicole Kouassi, humanitarian operations, development support and peace programmes have continued even after the coup.

She said this while briefing journalists on Friday, July 28, in New York on the humanitarian situation in Niger.

Nigerien soldiers announced that they had overthrown Bazoum late on Wednesday, hours after presidential guards detained the President at his official residence. In a statement broadcast on national television, Amadou Abdramane, a Colonel-Major, Major, said “the defence and security forces have decided to put an end to the regime you are familiar with”.

Regional leaders, blocs, and supranational organisations have condemned the coup.

On Friday, the European Union criticised the coup. It warned that any abuse of the fundamental rights of the ousted leader would meet dire consequences with the suspension of support for the troubled country.

The United Nations also condemned the coup and indicated that it would halt humanitarian operations in the Sahel country to express its displeasure with the coup. 

However, Kouassi said the UN would continue to provide aid given the difficult situation in Niger, where 4.3 million people, mainly women and children, were already dependent on support before the power grab.

“Some 3.3 million are facing food insecurity, while a $534 million appeal is just over 30 per cent funded.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    “All the humanitarian partners and development partners remain engaged and committed to supporting the vulnerable population of Niger who are affected by a combination of climate issues, economic and security shocks in the context of very high humanitarian and development needs,” she said.

    Kouassi added that the UN and international aid groups have not stopped delivering amid the crisis. However, UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights have been temporarily suspended because the air space and territorial borders are closed.

    Meanwhile, the Nigerien military leader behind the detention of the country’s democratically elected president, Omar Tchiani, has become the new head of state.

    Tchiani, the head of the presidential guards since 2011, appeared on state television on Friday, saying he was the “President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland” and warning that any foreign military intervention would lead to chaos.

     

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Featured News

    Amid hike in petrol pump price, FG urges Nigerians to consider bicycles for transportation

    AMID the hike in the pump price of petrol, the Federal Government has urged...
    News

    Labour insists on strike as meeting with FG ends in deadlock

    THE meeting between Organised Labour and Federal Government, at the Presidential Villa on Friday,...
    Conflict and Security

    Troops kill 59 terrorists, recover oil worth N388m in 11 days

    AMID the high level of insecurity in the country, the military high command said...
    News

    INEC expresses concerns over violence in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

    THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised alarm over the cycle of violence...
    Human Rights

    Brides by barter – Inside story of Niger state communities where young girls are forced into marriages

    This investigation looks into the practice of forced marriages on young girls in several...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Labour insists on strike as meeting with FG ends in deadlock
    Next article
    Amid hike in petrol pump price, FG urges Nigerians to consider bicycles for transportation

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.