Humanitarian crisis: Buhari approves coordination committee

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee all humanitarian actions in the country.

The President disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Monday, that the committee will, among other things, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, and settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

The Committee will also propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.

Buhari said NHCC will be chaired by the Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj Gen Babagana Mungonu as co-Chairman.

Other members are: Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Justice, Minister of State Budget and Planning, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector General of Police, Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Permanent Secretary, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (Secretariat), Chairman, Non-Governmental Organization Forum, and any other nominated by Chairman of the Committee.

He said the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will inaugurate the committee on a yet to be announced date.