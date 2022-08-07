I have no regrets over my removal as Emir of Kano – Sanusi

A FORMER governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Muhammadu Sanusi has said he has no regrets over his removal as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Sanusi, who currently serves as Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, spoke during the premiere of a stage play titled ‘Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time’, held in Abuja on Saturday.

Recounting his achievements, Sanusi said he would be ungrateful to God if he expressed sadness over his removal.

“I don’t think that God has taken anything away from me. So, I have no regret. I turned 61 years last year and in those years, I had the honour of having been the Chief Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa and the Chief Risk Officer at First Bank.

“I was Governor of Central Bank, Emir of Kano and now Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria. If I have sadness, then I’m ungrateful. How many people have had the opportunity to be just one of those things?

“We have a long history of service to this country. My father, as the first Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, set up the agency in 1960, the record is there to see. My parents, grandparents and great grandparents gave their lives to build this country,” he said.

Sanusi said he will continue to speak and air his views to defend and rebuild Nigeria.

According to him, the things he said would happen have come to past.

“History is always the best judge. The things that I said would happen, that caused me so much trouble, have happened.

“For me, I have absolutely no regret and I will continue to speak and voice my views. I will continue to defend this country,’’ he said.

Ahmed Yerima, a professor of drama at the Redeemers University, who is the playwright, explained what motivated him to write the play.

He said he wanted people to see how destiny prevailed on Sanusi’s grandfather, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, who spent 10 years before he was removed and Sanusi, the grandson who spent six years before he was also removed.