Allah, who gave me the leadership has destined to take it back — deposed Emir Sanusi speaks out

DEPOSED Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has reacted to his dethronement by Kano State on Monday submitting that “it was the will of God.”

Shortly after his dethronement, the former emir was reported to have attributed his ousting to the will of Allah.

“With almost six years on this throne and (in charge of) our heritage. Today, the almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership has destined to take it back,” Sanusi said.

“As I always say, leadership has predetermined tenure, the days Allah destined are numbered. When the days come to an end one must leave,’ the former emir said.

Sanusi who was dethroned over allegations of insubordination and denigration of the governor’s office urged the people of Kano to be calm and respect the newly appointed Emir Bayero.

“We enjoin everyone to remain peaceful. We have directed our family, our children and those that support us that whoever gets it and is endorsed by the people they should pay allegiance to him.

“They should follow him (the new emir). They should guard his honour and dignity because that is also the honour and dignity of this palace,” Sanusi said.

The Nation reports that the former emir was whisked away by security operatives who allegedly took him away from the palace were heading to Nasarawa State where Sanusi will spend the rest of his life in asylum.

In retrospect, Sanusi has relived the experience of his grandfather, Sir Muhammadu Sanusi. His dethronement came 57 years after his grandfather suffered a similar fate.

In 1963, Muhammadu Sanusi, was also dethroned by the Premier of Northern Region and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.