I will always make Nigeria proud, says Adesina after meeting Buhari

AKINWUMI Adesina, President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), has said he will make Nigeria and the continent of Africa proud he begins his second tenure at the Bank.

Akinwumi stated this after he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, thanking the Nigerian president for his support towards electoral success at the AfDB.

“Thank you Your Excellency Mr President @MBuhari for your steadfast and unflinching support, always. I am most grateful for your confidence, trust and support. I will always make the Bank and Africa proud. I will always make Nigeria proud. I will always make you proud, Sir,” he wrote on Twitter.

In his remarks during the visit at the State House, President Buhari said despite the fact that Akinwumi served under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he supported the AfDB president in his first shot at the continent’s developmental bank because of his character.

Buhari added that he equally supported Akinwumi’s re-election because of his stellar performance in his first tenure as President of the bank.

“In 2015, @akin_adesina was a Minister with the PDP government, and I belonged to the APC. I fully supported him for the AfDB Presidency that first time, because he’s a good Nigerian,” the president said.

“He proved to be competent, made us proud, and I was delighted to recommend him the second time.”

Buhari who stated that AfDB President has been very supportive of his administration added that nothing succeeds like success.

“Today I congratulated him in person on winning re-election to a second and final term in office. Nothing succeeds like success. He has been very supportive of our administration, and I wish him all the best in this second term,” Buhari said.

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan under whom Adesina served as the country’s Minister of Agriculture said he was inspired by the zeal and patriotism of the AfDB president for the continent and his performance at the bank.

“I received in audience today Dr. Akinwumi Adesina President of the African Development Bank ( AfDB).

“After serving our nation diligently, I am pleased that Dr. Adesina has continued to put up a stellar performance on the international stage,” the former president said.

“I am inspired by his zeal and patriotism for Africa and I am without a doubt that he will continue to make all of us proud.”

Akinwumi Adesina was re-elected by the Board of Governors of the AfDB bank in August. He was sworn in September this year.