IAWL set to launch reports on women in legal sector

Politics and GovernanceHuman Rights
Institute for African Women in Law
THE Institute for African Women in Law (IAWL), a non-profit dedicated to building a network of female legal practitioners, is set to launch three reports on women in the Nigerian bar.

The reports provide empirical findings on women in law and leadership in Nigeria.

They also highlight the importance of ensuring that the interests and priorities of women are represented in decision-making processes.

In collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF), the Institute will launch the reports in Lagos on Wednesday, January 18.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the IAWL executive director, Jarpa Dawuni.

Dawuni said key actors in the legal profession, including judges of superior courts of record, leading academics and top law firms, diplomatic missions and philanthropic organisations, will be in attendance.

“The Institute for African Women in Law’s five-year strategic goal of Women in Law and Leadership is to accelerate systems change for women in leadership. These reports are a first step to informing policy actions. We will work with our country partners, the NBAWF, to expand opportunities for women in law in Nigeria,” she said.

Similarly, the chairperson of the NBAWF, Chinyere Okorocha, described the report as a rich data source on challenges women face in the legal sector.

Okorocha noted that the NBAWF is proud to collaborate with the IAWL on the project.

