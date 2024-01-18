Ibadan explosion: Death toll rises to five

Governor Seyi Makinde while giving update on the explosion. Photo: Video/Seyi Makinde (X)
DEATH toll from an explosion that rocked Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Tuesday, January 16, has risen to five.

Fatai Owoseni, special adviser on security matters to the state Governor Seyi Makinde, disclosed this on Thursday, January 18, saying two more bodies were recovered from the explosion scene.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing. As of yesterday, we had three casualties but this morning, just about 30 minutes ago, I got information from the security operatives supporting the medical team that two more dead bodies were recovered this morning,” he said.

As of Wednesday, January 17, three people were declared dead from the explosion, while about 77 others were injured.

The blast occurred at about 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said more than 20 houses were destroyed due to the explosion, but the figure has now risen 58.

Makinde had disclosed via his official X handle that preliminary investigations by the security agencies traced the cause of the explosion to explosive devices stored by illegal miners in one of the buildings within the area.

The governor also said that the injured persons had been taken to public and private hospitals for medical treatment.

He added that the government would cover their bills.


    Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) set up a panel to review existing laws on explosives in Nigeria following the incident in Ibadan.

    Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru told journalists on Wednesday that punitive measures would be applied if investigations reveal that extant laws on explosives in the country were violated.

    “The issues of environmental protection as well as mining, areas protection and forest protection were discussed, and a committee was set up by Mr. President.

    “That includes all the security agencies, the Minister of Environment, Ministry of Solid Minerals to look into all these issues and see how we can provide lasting solutions to stop the issues that centre around environmental degradation both in our forests and the mining sites,” he said.

