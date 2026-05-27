Abducted Oyo pupils remain in captivity as Nigeria marks Children’s Day, governor reacts

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed concern and support for the families of schoolchildren and teachers currently being held captive by bandits in the state.

The governor shared his concern in a message marking the dual celebration of Eid-el-Kabir and National Children’s Day shared on his official X handle Wednesday morning.

“As we mark this year’s Eid and Children’s Day, our thoughts are with every family awaiting the return of their loved ones, and with security agencies working to keep our communities safe,” he wrote.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has set aside May 27 for the annual celebration of Children’s Day, to honour children, advance their protection, education, and well-being, but in a rare coincidence, the date also aligned with the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, a major Islamic festival symbolising sacrifice, devotion, and faith.

Makinde’s message is coming early two weeks after terrorists attacked three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state on May 15, abducting dozens of pupils, including toddlers, as well as teachers.

One of the teachers, Adesiyan Adegboye, was killed during the attack, while a Mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was reportedly beheaded in captivity, sparking outrage and renewed calls for the swift rescue of those still in the kidnappers’ custody.

The ICIR reported that the State Police Command confirmed another abduction of two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Ibadan by gunmen, two days after.

Makinde in his latest remark, acknowledged the pain and uncertainty being experienced by affected families during what should have been a period of celebration and togetherness.

“We are working to ensure the safe return of those who were kidnapped in Oriire LGA. May this holy season fill our state with peace,” the governor explained.

According to PUNCH, the suspected terrorists responsible for abduction opened communication channels with the state government on Saturday. However, it remains unclear whether the negotiations are being handled directly by the governor or through representatives of the state or the Federal Government.