Police confirm kidnap of CRIN staff in Oyo, nab two suspects

OYO State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Ibadan by gunmen.

The command, however, debunked viral claims that pupils and staff of a school in Abanla, Oluyole Local Government Area were kidnapped in a mass attack.

In a telephone conversation with The ICIR on Wednesday, May 20, the command’s spokesperson, Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed that two CRIN staff members were kidnapped on Monday, May 18, at the staff lodge.

“Two staff of the Fokuyo Research Institute were abducted and upon the receipt of the information, the police command has started an investigation,” he said.

According to Ayanlade, two suspects were apprehended on Tuesday by tactical teams currently combing nearby forests, adding that security operatives are also relying on technology-driven tracking methods to locate and rescue the victims.

“As I speak to you, we have two suspects in custody in connection with the kidnapping,” he said.

He declined to disclose the identities of the abducted CRIN staff, stating that the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

He said, “The investigation is still ongoing. I can’t tell you specifically what and where we are. But of course, our men are inside the bushes, combing the bushes, and also using technology to ensure that they are rescued,” he added.

Reacting to reports that pupils and staff of a school in Abanla in Oluyole LGA were abducted, the officer clarified that no pupils were kidnapped in the incident. He explained that an individual was actually abducted on 16 May in Abanla area, but the incident did not occur within a school environment as reported.

He identified the victim as Adeleke Ridwan, stressing that there had been no arrest or rescue in connection with the case.

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As of the time of filing this report, neither CRIN nor families of the abducted victims had issued public statements on the attack.

The latest abduction case is coming two days after the state governor Seyi Makinde revealed that seven teachers were kidnapped during attacks on schools in Oriire LGA of the state. He confirmed that one of the victims was killed.