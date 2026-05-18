Seven teachers abducted, one killed in Oyo school attack – Makinde

OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, May 17, revealed that seven teachers were kidnapped during attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also said one of the victims was killed.

The ICIR reports that gunmen stormed communities along the Ahoro-Esiele/Yawota axis in Oriire, Ogbomoso, on Friday, May 15, and attacked schools, including Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, L.A. Primary School, Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, abducting both staff and pupils.

Briefing journalists on the security situation in the state, Makinde explained that he had met with security chiefs and heads of relevant agencies to assess rescue strategies for the abductees.

According to him, intelligence gathered so far shows that an Islamic Studies teacher lost his life during the attack, while security operatives have arrested six people within the affected communities and another three persons considered to have links with the attacks.

He linked the attack to insecurity in neighbouring states, noting that insurgents and other criminals fleeing military onslaughts could have moved into the state.

“With the pressure on the terrorists and the bandits in the North-West, they will keep moving southward,” the governor said.

Makinde further disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate that some of those arrested might have played crucial roles as informants assisting the attackers from within the local communities.

He assured residents that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims safely.

Further details from the incident show that