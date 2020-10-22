ICC reacts to #EndSars protest, says it is keeping close eye on protest developments, alleged crimes in Nigeria

FATOU Bensouda, Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) Thursday disclosed that her office has received reports of crimes committed during the #EndSars protests and the Court is keeping a close watch on the developments.

“My office has been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and the reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies,” the ICC tweeted.

Bensouda also acknowledged the reported reactions of the Nigerian security operatives during the peaceful demonstrators.

“Any loss of life and injury is concerning. We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and any indications arise that Rome Statute crimes may have been committed.”

She, however, called for restraint from government authorities against the peaceful demonstrators.

Aside from the ICC, the United Nations had earlier reacted to the alleged killing of protesters in Nigeria by the government forces, calling for calm.

No official casualty figures from government authorities have been made public since Tuesday night when soldiers opened fire at unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, but there are several video and photograph evidence of casualties.

The Military and Lagos State authorities have denied any form of human rights violations.

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other interest groups had earlier called for the intervention of the ICC due to the violent attack on the demonstrators.

The CSOs also charged the National Assembly to hold an urgent meeting over the human rights violations.

President Muhammadu Buhari, has not made any broadcast on the incident, though the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo sympathised with relatives of those who lost their lives to the Lekki shootings.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times,” Osinbajo stated.